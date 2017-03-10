Pep to bring back Alves?

By Football Italia staff

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is said to be interested in a summer reunion with Juventus right-back Dani Alves.

According to the Sun newspaper, the former Barcelona Coach is looking to overhaul his defence in the summer, and is keen on a move for the Brazilian.

The pair first worked together when the Catalan brought Alves to Barca from Sevilla back in 2008.

Having arrived in Turin just this summer, the 33-year-old spent two months out after suffering a fractured tibia at the end of November.

Despite the setback however, he has made 16 starts for the Bianconeri in all competitions this term, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

