Milito: 'I'd love to play in Genoa derby'

By Football Italia staff

Former Genoa striker Diego Milito admits he would 'love to play in the Derby della Lanterna again'.

The match takes place on Saturday at 19:45 UK time, click here for a preview.

The 37-year old scored 24 goals in 31 appearances for the club back in the 2008-09 season, and believes 'those who talk about passion in football without having seen the Genoa derby do not know what it is about'.

But how will the Rossoblu overcome their city rivals this time around?

"Genoa have to play their own game: with a warm heart and a cool head," the Argentine told Secolo XIX.

"It can make you win this derby and you must believe. I would say 'have strength guys, you also live the story that I experienced myself'.

"What a beautiful match, a solid and heavy challenge, with fundamental values: I will watch it at all costs on live TV.

"I'd love to play in the derby again, even if it is never an easy game. I had great teammates, and sublime memories.

"Being in the midst of Marassi, with that roar in your ears, and the expectation throughout the city.

"And then those wonderful fans that have great importance for the Rossoblu.

"Genoa-Samp is an amazing match. Those who talk about in passion in football without having seen the Genoa derby do not know what it's about.

"I follow Serie A closely, especially Genoa and Inter, which is understandable, right?

"At the beginning of this season the Rossoblu were going well. I heard Ivan Juric speak in October and things seemed to be working, but obviously something was lacking. I am convinced that Ivan could have got them back on top.

"Giovanni Simeone? He’s grown a lot. He moves a lot and has a good eye for goal."

