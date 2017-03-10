Sassuolo defender Francesco Acerbi admits that teammate Domenico Berardi ‘obviously cannot stay’ with the club.
The forward has been subject to recent reports that a deal is close to being agreed with Inter, and Acerbi spoke candidly about the prospect of a future move.
"Without beating around the bush, Domenico had a great start, then it was a shame he got injured," Acerbi told Sky Sport Italia.
"He must grow in terms of conditioning and confidence, he expects a lot of himself and so much is expected from him. He also puts a lot of responsibility on himself.
"He still needs to improve, he must stay calm, then goals and important performances will come. It is obvious that it is a player like him cannot stay at Sassuolo."
