Acerbi: 'Berardi can't stay here'

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo defender Francesco Acerbi admits that teammate Domenico Berardi ‘obviously cannot stay’ with the club.

The forward has been subject to recent reports that a deal is close to being agreed with Inter, and Acerbi spoke candidly about the prospect of a future move.

"Without beating around the bush, Domenico had a great start, then it was a shame he got injured," Acerbi told Sky Sport Italia.

"He must grow in terms of conditioning and confidence, he expects a lot of himself and so much is expected from him. He also puts a lot of responsibility on himself.

"He still needs to improve, he must stay calm, then goals and important performances will come. It is obvious that it is a player like him cannot stay at Sassuolo."

