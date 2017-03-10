Fiorentina unveil ‘Purple Renaissance’

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have unveiled their plans for a new stadium, dubbed by owner Andrea Della Valle as “the Purple Renaissance”.

Speaking at the Palazzo Vecchio, the town hall of Florence, Della Valle made it clear he had bought into the project – a 40,000-seater venue – but admitted construction was still “four years or so” away.

“For us, it’s a historic day,” he began.

“The initial project was introduced nine years ago. It’s a big step for Florence and all of Italy, but it’ll need a bit of patience, another four years or so.

“It was necessary to solve some small problems. I’d like to call this ‘the Purple Renaissance’.

“There’s still a long way to go, but we’ve laid the first brick.

“It’s further proof of how much the Della Valle family are attached to Florence. This is the biggest project in Italy and we’re looking for financial and industrial partners.

President Mario Cognigni added: “I noticed scepticism and mistrust around this project, but we can now show that it can become a reality.

“The new stadium will have 40,000 seats and 700 indoor parking spaces. The facility will also accommodate other types of events, for up to 1,000 seats.

“The project includes a hotel, a shopping centre and a parking lot connected to the new tramway line.

“We expect to spend around €420m. It’s a project that’s in the public interest.”

Watch the presentation below:

