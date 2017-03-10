Verratti partying ‘absolutely false’

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti’s agent has threatened legal action after “absolutely false” claims that the midfielder partied just hours before Paris Saint-Germain’s capitulation.

L’Equipe reported Verratti and teammate Blaise Matuidi – formerly a Juventus target – were at a private nightclub on Monday night, 48 hours prior to PSG’s 6-1 thrashing by Barcelona in the Champions League last 16, but an angry Di Campli rubbished the story.

“I won’t go into our relationship with PSG, but what’s certain is that what’s been written by L’Equipe is absolutely false,” the representative told Radio Crc.

“We’ll take legal action and we’re studying the road ahead. Verratti’s image is sacred and we won’t allow anyone to bash him.

“It’s one thing to criticise the lad on a technical level and another to discuss his personal image, saying things that are absolutely false.”

