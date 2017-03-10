Rugani: Allegri ‘made’ me grow

By Football Italia staff

Daniele Rugani claims Juventus boss Max Allegri “has made me grow in every aspect”, while his defensive teammates have also been “very important”.

Rugani has maintained his development this season, appearing 16 times for Juve and making his senior Italy debut back in September.

“The Coach has helped me a lot,” the young defender told Calcio2000.

“When I couldn’t find space in the first team, he always encouraged to continue doing my best, telling me that my time would come.

“He pointed out the faults I had and he’s made me grow in every aspect.

“Who has helped me grow the most? I’d say the defenders, each in their own way.

“Barzagli, for example, is someone who speaks little, but by watching him play, you learn a lot.

“Chiellini, however, is someone that tells you things, carefully and calmly. Bonucci is more direct, but again, all of them, in their own way, have been very important.”

