Ranieri or De Zerbi for Las Palmas?

By Football Italia staff

La Liga side Las Palmas are reportedly looking at former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri and ex-Palermo boss Roberto De Zerbi for next season.

According to AS, Las Palmas are keen to appoint an Italian Coach if they fail to tie down the expiring Quique Setien, who has yet to agree a new contract with the club.

Ranieri was sacked by Leicester City in February, just nine months after he guided the Foxes to a shock Premier League triumph, and the islanders are “willing” to offer him a “multiyear” contract.

De Zerbi is also on Las Palmas’ managerial shortlist, despite being sacked by Serie A strugglers Palermo earlier in the season.

