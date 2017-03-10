NEWS
Friday March 10 2017
‘PSG have final say on Verratti’
By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti’s agent insists Paris Saint-Germain have the final say on the midfielder as Barcelona “didn’t have a particularly great game” on Wednesday.

Donato Di Campli was speaking to Radio Crc, having already branded claims that Verratti was partying just hours before PSG’s 6-1 demolition by Barca “absolutely false”.

“Barcelona didn’t have a particularly great game against PSG, although they undoubtedly have responsibilities [for the result],” remarked the representative.

“It’s not for me to say who is responsible, but someone will have to assume these responsibilities.

“Inter dreaming of Verratti? Marco has a contract until 2021 with PSG and we’re fine there.

“It’s the French club that’ll tell us if we have to go elsewhere.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies