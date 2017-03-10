‘PSG have final say on Verratti’

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti’s agent insists Paris Saint-Germain have the final say on the midfielder as Barcelona “didn’t have a particularly great game” on Wednesday.

Donato Di Campli was speaking to Radio Crc, having already branded claims that Verratti was partying just hours before PSG’s 6-1 demolition by Barca “absolutely false”.

“Barcelona didn’t have a particularly great game against PSG, although they undoubtedly have responsibilities [for the result],” remarked the representative.

“It’s not for me to say who is responsible, but someone will have to assume these responsibilities.

“Inter dreaming of Verratti? Marco has a contract until 2021 with PSG and we’re fine there.

“It’s the French club that’ll tell us if we have to go elsewhere.”

