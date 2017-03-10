PSG next to court Allegri?

By Football Italia staff

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly the latest club to pass an interest in Juventus boss Max Allegri as Unai Emery seems set to leave in June.

According to L’Equipe, the two-year contract signed by Emery at PSG last summer will be halved once the season is up.

This comes after the French giants let a 4-0 lead slip against Barcelona in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday.

Consequently, the newspaper believes PSG will target Allegri and Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone to replace the former Sevilla boss.

Allegri, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Barca in recent months, has only one year left on his Juve contract.

