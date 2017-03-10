Juventus and Milan reshuffle

By Football Italia staff

Suso looks set to miss out for Milan tonight, while Juventus make big changes, moving Dani Alves and Andrea Barzagli.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

The big doubt for the Rossoneri going in is based around Suso and he was spotted today with heavy strapping to his thigh, so it seems unlikely he will be risked from the start.

In that case, Lucas Ocampos will step in to complete the trident attack with Carlos Bacca and Gerard Deulofeu on the right.

Ignazio Abate, Keisuke Honda, Giacomo Bonaventura and Riccardo Montolivo are also sidelined, while Luca Antonelli is only for for the bench.

Vincenzo Montella has been testing out Alessio Romagnoli as a left-back in training, with Mario Pasalic, Jose Sosa and Andrea Bertolacci in midfield.

Juventus have Juan Cuadrado suspended, Giorgio Chiellini and Stefano Sturaro injured, so Max Allegri has to make some changes.

According to the latest reports, he is reshuffling his pack with Dani Alves bumped up to take Cuadrado’s role on the right of the supporting trident alongside Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic.

Gonzalo Higuain again leads the attack, not being rested for the upcoming Champions League clash with Porto.

Instead, Barzagli moves to right-back with Medhi Benatia getting a rare start in the centre of defence.

Juventus (probable): Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Benatia, Asamoah; Khedira, Pjanic; Dani Alves, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

Milan (probable): Donnarumma; Romagnoli, Zapata, Paletta, De Sciglio; Pasalic, Sosa, Bertolacci; Deulofeu, Bacca, Ocampos

