Atletico Madrid scout Serie A trio

By Football Italia staff

Atletico Madrid scouts are reportedly in Italy this weekend to view Mattia De Sciglio, Dennis Praet and Giovanni Simeone.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Spanish club has sent representatives to view two Serie A games over the next 24 hours.

The first is tonight in Turin, as they will attend Juventus v Milan to keep a close eye on Rossoneri full-back De Sciglio.

They weren’t be the only ones, as the versatile Italy international has been heavily linked with a move to Juve next season, especially if his former Milan boss Max Allegri stays.

The other match on the schedule is the Derby della Lanterna with a player on each side of the divide.

Sampdoria midfielder Praet only joined over the summer for €10m from Anderlecht and the 22-year-old Belgium international has made 23 Serie A appearances, scoring one goal with one assist.

Somewhat surprisingly, Atletico Madrid are reportedly scouting Giovanni Simeone – the son of their Coach, Diego.

Nicknamed Cholito, the 21-year-old striker is in his debut Serie A campaign after playing for Banfield and River Plate, scoring 10 goals in 25 games.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.