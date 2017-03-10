Petagna: 'Atalanta better than Inter'

Andrea Petagna feels it’s no fluke that Atalanta are ahead of Inter going into Sunday’s showdown and Gian Piero Gasperini is “like a Dad to us.”

This is a Lombardy derby, but has also become a head-to-head for qualification into Europe next term.

“It’s a big match if we win, not if we draw or lose. If we have one more point than Inter after 27 rounds, it means something,” Petagna told Tuttosport.

“We are relaxed and feel no pressure. Europe has become an objective along the way and we can achieve it. We know that we are strong and have beaten great teams – for example the victory away to Napoli.

“But having said that, there were decisive results against smaller sides too, like a last-minute win over Empoli or the struggle to break down Crotone.

“I watched the Barcelona game against Paris Saint-Germain and was struck by their mental strength. We at Atalanta also know we are strong. When we concede a goal, we immediately try to score another and don’t let our heads drop, just as we did with Roma at home.

“Europe would be a crazy achievement for us and magnificent for the city of Bergamo.

“The club is important and the Zingonia training ground has the same infrastructure as a big club. We’ve got talented players like Mattia Caldara, Leonardo Spinazzola and Franck Kessie. When Roberto Gagliardini left for Inter, we had Remo Freuler ready to take over. We miss Gagliardini as a friend, but not on the field.

“It was lovely to have Bryan Cristante join us, as it was like being a kid again when at the age of 10 we were playing for Milan. It’s a long-standing and important friendship. I was messaging him throughout the negotiations with the club to make sure it was all going well.”

Now Petagna has formed a remarkable friendship with his Atalanta strike partner Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez, playfully mocking each other on social media.

“We became friends on the field and our friendship off the pitch was a consequence of that. We watch footage of the games together so we can work out how best to move.

“We have fun with social media and it’s nice to keep in contact with the fans. I remember when I was a kid being so happy if someone important noticed my existence.”

It’s a very young Atalanta squad and at the helm is Coach Gasperini.

“For us younger players, he is like a Dad. He teaches us so much in psychological and technical terms. He knows how to get the best out of you. He puts faith in players, but also notices straight away if you slack off and boy does he get angry! He only needs to tell you things once…

“Max Allegri was a decisive Coach, as he gave me my debut for Milan and let me train alongside champions like Zlatan Ibrahimovic. I had Sinisa Mihajlovic for a couple of months at Sampdoria – I didn’t play, but I did get to admire his determination.”

