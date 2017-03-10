New Cagliari Stadium presented

By Football Italia staff

Cagliari have presented the project for their new stadium after receiving the all-clear from authorities and can start work in a month.

The new arena will be built from prefabricated steel and placed on the site of the current Stadio Sant’Elia.

It’ll hold 16,233 seats with a covered main stand, no athletics track separating the fans from the pitch and 10 Sky Boxes.

The benches will be built into the stands, similar to the Juventus Stadium.

Cagliari also promised five spots dedicated to the sale of official club merchandise.

The club released a statement confident it will begin work on the new arena in approximately one month, starting on the Distinti stands.

