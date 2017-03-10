Line-ups: Juventus-Milan

By Football Italia staff

Juventus and Milan make radical changes for tonight’s showdown in Turin, as Mario Mandzukic misses out at the last minute and Lucas Ocampos replaces Suso.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT

The Bianconeri have the opportunity to temporarily go 11 points clear at the top of the table and add to their all-time record run of 30 consecutive Serie A home victories.

However, they’ve already lost to Milan twice this season, falling at San Siro in October to a Manuel Locatelli scorcher and handing over the Italian Super Cup in Doha after a penalty shoot-out in December.

Locatelli isn’t even on the bench this evening after coming down with flu symptoms, joining Ignazio Abate, Keisuke Honda, Giacomo Bonaventura and Riccardo Montolivo on the absentee list.

Suso has also failed a fitness test following his thigh problem, so Lucas Ocampos steps into the trident attack with Carlos Bacca and Gerard Deulofeu.

With the shortage of left-backs, Alessio Romagnoli is moved to this position, introducing Cristian Zapata to the centre of defence.

Juventus have Juan Guillermo Cuadrado suspended, Giorgio Chiellini and Stefano Sturaro injured.

Surprisingly, rather than start the impressive Marko Pjaca, Coach Max Allegri instead bumps Dani Alves up alongside Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic to support Gonzalo Higuain.

Andrea Barzagli moves to right-back instead, with Medhi Benatia getting a rare start in the centre.

However, in the warm-up Mandzukic did not take part, as he was suddenly struck by stomach problems, so Pjaca was introduced into the starting XI.

This fixture hasn’t ended in a Turin stalemate since March 2006, while Milan’s last win here was in March 2011 – when Allegri was on the Rossoneri bench.

Juventus: Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Benatia, Asamoah; Khedira, Pjanic; Dani Alves, Dybala, Pjaca; Higuain

Juventus bench: Neto, Audero, Lichtsteiner, Rugani, Alex Sandro, Marchisio, Lemina, Rincon, Pjaca, Kean

Milan: Donnarumma; De Sciglio, Zapata, Paletta, Romagnoli; Pasalic, Sosa, Bertolacci; Deulofeu, Bacca, Ocampos

Milan bench: Plizzari, Storari, Antonelli, Calabria, Gomez, Vangioni, Mati Fernandez, Kucka, Poli, Lapadula, Suso

