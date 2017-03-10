NEWS
Friday March 10 2017
Bacca: 'It all goes through Turin'
By Football Italia staff

Carlos Bacca warned Milan that tonight’s game with Juventus “is extremely important and everything goes through this match.”

It kicks off in Turin at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“This game is extremely important, as we worked so hard to get back into Europe and everything goes through this match against a Juventus side that is at the top of the table,” Bacca told Milan TV.

“Juve always give their all and we need to step on to the pitch with the right mentality. I really want to score tonight, but above all we want to win a difficult match against a great Juve side.

“We’re in good shape, are hungry and want to give something more.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies