Bacca: 'It all goes through Turin'

By Football Italia staff

Carlos Bacca warned Milan that tonight’s game with Juventus “is extremely important and everything goes through this match.”

It kicks off in Turin at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“This game is extremely important, as we worked so hard to get back into Europe and everything goes through this match against a Juventus side that is at the top of the table,” Bacca told Milan TV.

“Juve always give their all and we need to step on to the pitch with the right mentality. I really want to score tonight, but above all we want to win a difficult match against a great Juve side.

“We’re in good shape, are hungry and want to give something more.”

