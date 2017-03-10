Dybala: 'Milan made Juve suffer'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala concedes Juventus “already suffered in two games against a great side like Milan this season” ahead of tonight’s clash.

It kicks off in Turin at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“It is certainly a difficult game, as we already suffered in two games against a great side like Milan this season,” Dybala told Milan TV.

The Rossoneri beat Juventus 1-0 in Serie A back in October and then won the Italian Super Cup on penalties in Doha in December.

Serie A leaders Juve were held 1-1 by Udinese last week, their first stalemate of the season.

“We have to resume from the last win we had here at the Stadium and if we play like that again, we will certainly bring home the three points.

“We know that it’s a special game for the history that these two clubs have, so whoever has the most desire will win tonight.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.