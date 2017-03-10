Maiorino: 'Milan close to Pjaca'

By Football Italia staff

Director Rocco Maiorino is not concerned by the last-minute changes at both Juventus and Milan, but admits “we were close to Marko Pjaca.”

It kicks off in Turin at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

The news just before the warm-up was that Mario Mandzukic pulled out with a stomach bug, replaced by Pjaca.

“Mandzukic is very strong, so is Pjaca, so I don’t think it’ll change that much. We did track Pjaca over the summer, but Juve were quicker than us. We were close,” Maiorino told Mediaset Premium.

Many contract issues hang in the balance because the takeover by Chinese investors has been delayed again.

“I think there’s some time yet before we finalise things, but Gerard Deulofeu is proving himself to be very useful for us and we’ll see what happens.

“Until we get any news saying otherwise, we work for Milan and will continue to work for this club. Europe is an objective, there’s no point denying it, and Milan cannot miss out on Europe.

“We hope to get a positive result and continue our climb up the table.”

Suso is only on the bench due to a muscular problem, so Lucas Ocampos is starting instead.

“Suso is not at 100 per cent, so we preferred not to risk him. Ocampos has different characteristics, but the Coach makes sure they train on both flanks. Something does change, but they all have the characteristics to cut in and shoot, so we’ve got the quality to do well.”

