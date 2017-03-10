Marotta: 'Juve build with Dybala'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus director Beppe Marotta hails “a good opportunity for Marko Pjaca” against Milan and warns Paulo Dybala is going nowhere.

Mario Mandzukic was originally in the starting XI, but he pulled out with a stomach bug at the last minute, so Pjaca will start.

“It’s certainly a good opportunity for Pjaca. Nothing changes for us, as we still want the same result, but it’s good for this young lad to start such an important game,” Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

Bianconeri scouts were reported to be tracking Bayern Munich star Douglas Costa.

“We send scouts to view all sorts of players and it is part of the media game to go around saying we are close to this or that player, but there’s nothing concrete.”

Marotta was asked about the rumours of interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona for Argentina talent Dybala.

“I just need to say Dybala is our player, we are proud to have him, we built a new Juventus with him and are glad to continue that. He already has a long contract and we will extend it.

“The most important thing is that he is happy to be at Juventus, he wants to continue with us for many years and we aim to build a team together.

“Dybala is still very young and is improving game by game, both as a player and in terms of character. He is very talented and that’s the greatest characteristic he needs.”

