Nicola: 'Crotone can be like Barcelona'

By Football Italia staff

Crotone Coach Davide Nicola wants his side to take heart from Barcelona as they visit Napoli. “They proved a comeback is possible, even if improbable.”

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

The Blaugrana’s ability to beat Paris Saint-Germain 6-1, qualifying for the Champions League quarter-finals despite losing the first leg 4-0, has inspired the world of football.

“Barcelona proved that a comeback is possible, even if statistically improbable,” said Nicola in his Press conference today.

Crotone are in penultimate place in the Serie A table with 14 points, eight adrift of Empoli and 14 away from Bologna.

“Against Napoli we must be like gladiators in the arena, alone against everyone and everything. Napoli are a deadly team and what’s more they will be fired up against us after their undeserved elimination from the Champions League.

“We in turn have to face them with courage and enthusiasm.”

Nicola has more than a few issues to deal with, as Aleandro Rosi and Federico Ceccherini are suspended with captain Claiton Dos Santos injured.

“We have so few options that certain choices are forced upon us. I could change system, as we did experiment various tactical alternatives.

“We need perfection and to be just as focused when we attack as when we defend, because Napoli are deadly on the counter.”

Crotone squad for Napoli: Cordaz, Festa, Viscovo, Cuomo, Dussene, Ferrari, Martella, Mesbah, Sampirisi, Acosty, Capezzi, Crisetig, Barberis, Nalini, Rohden, Stoian, Sulijc, Borello, Falcinelli, Kotnik, Simy, Tonev, Trotta

