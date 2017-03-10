Inter in International Champions Cup?

By Football Italia staff

Inter, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona are among the clubs expected to take part in the International Champions Cup.

The pre-season tournament tends to take place in North America, Australia, China and Europe.

According to the latest reports, Inter will be at least one of the Italian representatives in the competition.

Confirmation should be made next week, but it’s believed the Nerazzurri will be playing in Singapore.

Barcelona and Real Madrid will face off in Miami.

