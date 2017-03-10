Dybala: 'They complain for six years'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala insists Milan can’t contest the penalty decision. “They’ve been complaining about Juventus for six years. Perhaps they should try another method.”

Carlos Bacca had wiped out the Medhi Benatia opener, but Dybala converted a contentious penalty with the last kick of the game for a 2-1 Juventus victory.

“It wasn’t easy. This was a difficult penalty to take, as everyone remembered my error in Doha. Fortunately I scored,” he told Mediaset Premium.

There was huge tension at the final whistle, as Bacca had to be physically separated from the referee by Coach Vincenzo Montella.

“We are accustomed to when these things happen against us. I want to see if they say something about the penalty Cristian Zapata had on me. At Udinese we were denied two penalties and we didn’t say anything.

“The other sides have been complaining about Juve for six years. Perhaps they should try another method.”

Dybala was asked about his upcoming contract extension to stay in Turin.

“I am calm about the contract. I’ve already given my word to the club. After the break, there will be some news.”

