Bacca and Donnarumma vent fury

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Donnarumma and Carlos Bacca reacted angrily to Milan’s last-gasp defeat at the Juventus Stadium.

Bacca had scored the equaliser after a Medhi Benatia opener, but Paulo Dybala converted a controversial penalty at the 97th minute.

The striker was absolutely furious at the final whistle and had to be physically stopped from confronting referee Davide Massa, as Coach Vincenzo Montella shoved him away.

Donnarumma was spotted angrily telling reporters: “It’s not possible. It’s always them!”

There have been consistent rumours that the 18-year-old goalkeeper will be heading to Juventus as the heir to Gigi Buffon in 2018.

Perhaps with this in mind, Donnarumma turned to the crowd and kissed the Milan badge on his shirt.

