Post new comment

With yet more controversy after beating Milan, Adam Digby explains why Juventus must rise above justified complaints and deliver in the Champions League.

Perhaps Daniele Massa had been reading old Adriano Galliani quotes as the referee prepared to take charge of Friday night’s huge Serie A clash in Turin. Back in 2010, the grizzled Milan Vice-President insisted that his side’s meetings with Juventus should be viewed as the true Derby d’Italia, insisting that the number of trophies won by the two clubs made them the peninsula’s biggest duo.

The Juve-Inter clashes had been given that moniker by Gianni Brera back in the 1960’s when they were the country’s two most successful clubs, but after the Rossoneri became the dominant force during subsequent decades, they certainly surpassed their city cousins.

Much like the clashes with the Nerazzurri however, the Old Lady’s recent meetings with Milan have been laden with controversy and this one was no different. From Sulley Muntari’s phantom goal back in 2012, to the last-minute penalty awarded to the reigning Serie A champions here, the San Siro giants certainly feel things have gone against them.

Having dispatched his 96th minute spot kick, Paulo Dybala was certainly in no mood to answer loaded questions about the validity of the decision. “The other sides have been complaining about Juve for six years,” the Argentinian told Mediaset Premium, his estimate missing the mark by roughly five decades. “Perhaps they should try another method.”

But the truth here is that Milan did everything they could. Coach Vincenzo Montella – who apologised for the way his players berated the officials as they left the field – sprung a surprise by playing Cristian Zapata at full-back. His tactical intelligence masked the shortcomings in the Rossoneri midfield and he switched his wingers around until Gerard Deulofeu got the better of Andrea Barzagli.

Caught out by the Everton loanee as he laid on Carlos Bacca’s equaliser, the Italian international was replaced at half time, but it mattered little. Juve laid siege to the Milan goal only to be denied countless times by a defiant Gianluigi Donnarumma, but they were stymied in midfield while wide players Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves found little space on the flanks.

Leaving out Alex Sandro and with Juan Cuadrado suspended, Max Allegri had few options to change the game, something he has done countless times already this season. Yet it is perhaps his decision to rest the Brazilian full-back that is most indicative of the reason for what was ultimately a lacklustre Bianconeri performance.

Yes, the statistics will show they enjoyed 59.2% of possession and outshot Milan 24-6, but this was unquestionably a subpar display from the home side. But, with an eight-point lead before kick-off and a Champions League clash with Porto looming on Tuesday, can anyone blame Allegri and his men for focusing on that rather than their domestic commitments?

It would take a spectacular collapse to prevent them from claiming a record-breaking sixth consecutive Scudetto, but this Juventus will always be judged on her performances in UEFA’s elite competition. Indeed, a glance at social media in the build up to this encounter saw Milan supporters trolling their Bianconeri counterparts for their failure to compete there despite Saturday marking exactly three years since their last European outing.

Considering Napoli’s exit and the probable capitulation of Roma to Lyon in the Europa League, Italian football needs a strong Juventus on the continent.

To be considered a truly great side, the Old Lady must lift her performances beyond the one she delivered here and look past the bitter – and perhaps justified – complaints of Montella’s side. Too strong, too deep and too talented to be troubled at home, she must shine when the Champions League anthem fills Juventus Stadium. Nothing else matters.

