Post new comment

Friday March 10 2017
Juve eyes on the prize

With yet more controversy after beating Milan, Adam Digby explains why Juventus must rise above justified complaints and deliver in the Champions League.

Perhaps Daniele Massa had been reading old Adriano Galliani quotes as the referee prepared to take charge of Friday night’s huge Serie A clash in Turin. Back in 2010, the grizzled Milan Vice-President insisted that his side’s meetings with Juventus should be viewed as the true Derby d’Italia, insisting that the number of trophies won by the two clubs made them the peninsula’s biggest duo.

The Juve-Inter clashes had been given that moniker by Gianni Brera back in the 1960’s when they were the country’s two most successful clubs, but after the Rossoneri became the dominant force during subsequent decades, they certainly surpassed their city cousins.

Much like the clashes with the Nerazzurri however, the Old Lady’s recent meetings with Milan have been laden with controversy and this one was no different. From Sulley Muntari’s phantom goal back in 2012, to the last-minute penalty awarded to the reigning Serie A champions here, the San Siro giants certainly feel things have gone against them.

Having dispatched his 96th minute spot kick, Paulo Dybala was certainly in no mood to answer loaded questions about the validity of the decision. The other sides have been complaining about Juve for six years,” the Argentinian told Mediaset Premium, his estimate missing the mark by roughly five decades. “Perhaps they should try another method.”

But the truth here is that Milan did everything they could. Coach Vincenzo Montella – who apologised for the way his players berated the officials as they left the field – sprung a surprise by playing Cristian Zapata at full-back. His tactical intelligence masked the shortcomings in the Rossoneri midfield and he switched his wingers around until Gerard Deulofeu got the better of Andrea Barzagli.

Caught out by the Everton loanee as he laid on Carlos Bacca’s equaliser, the Italian international was replaced at half time, but it mattered little. Juve laid siege to the Milan goal only to be denied countless times by a defiant Gianluigi Donnarumma, but they were stymied in midfield while wide players Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves found little space on the flanks.

Leaving out Alex Sandro and with Juan Cuadrado suspended, Max Allegri had few options to change the game, something he has done countless times already this season. Yet it is perhaps his decision to rest the Brazilian full-back that is most indicative of the reason for what was ultimately a lacklustre Bianconeri performance.

Yes, the statistics will show they enjoyed 59.2% of possession and outshot Milan 24-6, but this was unquestionably a subpar display from the home side. But, with an eight-point lead before kick-off and a Champions League clash with Porto looming on Tuesday, can anyone blame Allegri and his men for focusing on that rather than their domestic commitments?

It would take a spectacular collapse to prevent them from claiming a record-breaking sixth consecutive Scudetto, but this Juventus will always be judged on her performances in UEFA’s elite competition. Indeed, a glance at social media in the build up to this encounter saw Milan supporters trolling their Bianconeri counterparts for their failure to compete there despite Saturday marking exactly three years since their last European outing.

Considering Napoli’s exit and the probable capitulation of Roma to Lyon in the Europa League, Italian football needs a strong Juventus on the continent.

To be considered a truly great side, the Old Lady must lift her performances beyond the one she delivered here and look past the bitter – and perhaps justified – complaints of Montella’s side. Too strong, too deep and too talented to be troubled at home, she must shine when the Champions League anthem fills Juventus Stadium. Nothing else matters.

Have your say...
Anonymous
It is a bit weird that it always happens against them.

But then again, not really.
I mean, its not like they dont know how to do that sort of thing. They do have expertise in that area.
on the 11th March, 2017 at 12:55am
JJ83
Juve battered Milan for long periods of the game, I suggest Adam takes another look. The game didn't begin at 95' and end at 97'.

The fact the penalty came so late shouldn't matter at all. If anything Massa probably kept the game in Milan's favour by not giving the earlier one on Dybala.
on the 11th March, 2017 at 12:25am
Anonymous
the ref didn't rescue Juve with a late penalty, Donnarrumma rescued Milan i think 10 times over 94:25 minutes but alas, 1 world class player can't compete agaianst 11 world class players for long. i wish Donnarruma a long and prosperous career far away from Milan, if not in Juventus then abroad :)
on the 11th March, 2017 at 12:18am
Anonymous
Italy is the only country where you can see the team that had an offside goal scored against them and a clear penalty not given be accused of being favored by the referee. Milan was outplayed, they scored an offside goal, had only one other chance and they played very dirty, they should honestly be embarrassed by this performance. Just look at the stats if you're a Milan fan and tell me if you think you played on level terms with Juventus or if you played like Cagliari would play in Turin?
on the 11th March, 2017 at 12:11am
Rian
biggest joke of a penalty ive ever seen, how anyone in there right mind can justify, a penalty given for a ball being smashed at at a player from point blank range, is just outrageous and disingenuine, like Italian football needs more controversy, how a decision like that gets made in the 4th minute of added time with juventus home record on the line, has to make people question and protest that decision
on the 11th March, 2017 at 12:09am
Anonymous
Milan had 2 chances over 90 minutes and scored one goal from what looks like an offside position, but they did foul Juve players 21 times. Donnarumma deserves a better club than that and if he's smart he'll look for one, and fast. The only valid complaint from Milan fans i saw about the ref is that the penalty call happened in the 95th minute when there was only supposed to be 4 minutes of added time, to that i say if Sosa wasn't being childish there wouldn't be any extra added time
on the 11th March, 2017 at 12:04am
Anonymous
So, did you even watch the game? Tonight was one of Juve's most productive perfomances this year. It's kind of hard to score when Donnarumma plays the best game of his career or when Milan defend with 10 players behind the ball, you know.

In the past two years, Juventus have proved that they have what it takes to compete with the Big 3 and win the trophy. Every week people criticise Juve for no real reason. Keep calm everyone, the time is near...
on the 10th March, 2017 at 11:27pm
juventini86
And a message to the rest of you: Bring it. We've heard it all, it's not like it'll ever stop. Complain to your heart's content, cry about how it's all unfair, keep bringing up everything you feel is an injustice. It won't change anything, not even make you feel better. And here's my answer: Porto next.
on the 10th March, 2017 at 11:16pm
Juventino
I look forward to the barrage of comments lol
on the 10th March, 2017 at 11:15pm
juventini86
Justified? What kind of neverland do you people live in? It was a penalty, there were 2 missed penalties before it and let's not pretend that earlier in the season Milan didn't erase a perfectly legal goal for no reason. Switch it around and the small-minded will call it justice anyway.

So fine. This is reality now: 2-1 final score and 11 points ahead of Roma. Commenters and blog writers like you, Adam, can all suck it up and move on or act like babies for eternity.
on the 10th March, 2017 at 11:13pm

