Pjanic: 'It was a penalty'

By Football Italia staff

Miralem Pjanic insists Juventus “deserved the victory and it was a penalty” in the final minute to beat Milan 2-1.

There was controversy in Turin this evening when Stephan Lichtsteiner’s shot struck Mattia De Sciglio on the arm from point-blank range, leading to a Paulo Dybala spot-kick.

“I was close to it and I saw the arm was a little bit outstretched on the cross, the referee evaluated it like that and it was a penalty,” Pjanic told Mediaset Premium.

“We played a good game, never gave in against an impressive Milan side and we have to compliment them on their performance too. We deserved the victory.”

At the final whistle, Gianluigi Donnarumma told reporters: “It’s not possible. It’s always them!”

“I don’t know what he was referring to, honestly,” replied Pjanic. “When we met at San Siro, they disallowed our perfectly valid goal and this season we played each other four times, winning two each.”

Milan beat Juventus 1-0 at San Siro and won a penalty shoot-out in the Italian Super Cup in Doha back in December.

Juve responded by knocking the Rossoneri out of the Coppa Italia quarter-final and with this evening’s Serie A success.

