NEWS
Friday March 10 2017
Pjanic: 'It was a penalty'
By Football Italia staff

Miralem Pjanic insists Juventus “deserved the victory and it was a penalty” in the final minute to beat Milan 2-1.

There was controversy in Turin this evening when Stephan Lichtsteiner’s shot struck Mattia De Sciglio on the arm from point-blank range, leading to a Paulo Dybala spot-kick.

“I was close to it and I saw the arm was a little bit outstretched on the cross, the referee evaluated it like that and it was a penalty,” Pjanic told Mediaset Premium.

“We played a good game, never gave in against an impressive Milan side and we have to compliment them on their performance too. We deserved the victory.”

At the final whistle, Gianluigi Donnarumma told reporters: “It’s not possible. It’s always them!”

“I don’t know what he was referring to, honestly,” replied Pjanic. “When we met at San Siro, they disallowed our perfectly valid goal and this season we played each other four times, winning two each.”

Milan beat Juventus 1-0 at San Siro and won a penalty shoot-out in the Italian Super Cup in Doha back in December.

Juve responded by knocking the Rossoneri out of the Coppa Italia quarter-final and with this evening’s Serie A success.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies