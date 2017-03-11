Mandorlini: 'Derby is THE game'

By Football Italia staff

Genoa Coach Andrea Mandorlini has no illusions over the importance of tonight’s Derby della Lanterna with Sampdoria. “This is THE game.”

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“This is the derby. This is THE game,” noted Mandorlini. “The whole city has been waiting for this moment and so have we.

“Results are the best medicine and our victory over Empoli was fundamental. It helped us have a calm week of training and we are ready for this game.

“Sampdoria are nine points above us in the table and won earlier this season, but it all gets wiped out on derby day. This is going to be a spectacular stage to play on.

“We must be aggressive and at the end of 90 minutes we’ll know how well we’ve done. This team needs its fans and we hope to make them very happy indeed.”

Mandorlini confirmed that Giovanni Simeone will partner Mauricio Pinilla again, but there could be space for supersub Olivier Ntcham, who scored two late goals off the bench in recent games.

“I might have a few doubts on my line-up, but what really matters is the attitude and that we all believe to the very last moment. Right now I see the 3-5-2 being most suited to this squad. The result is the most important thing and we need that to boost our confidence.

“The Derby della Lanterna has always been a wonderful and passionate affair, so I am proud to be able to experience it.”

Goran Pandev returns to the squad after he was frozen out for a touchline disagreement with his Coach and Santiago Gentiletti has shaken off an injury, but Miguel Veloso and Mattia Perin are still injured.

Genoa squad for Sampdoria: Edenilson, Gentiletti, Cofie, Izzo, Burdisso, Simeone, Ntcham, Palladino, Biraschi, Hiljemark, Beghetto, Taarabt, Lazovic, Lamanna, Munoz, Pandev, Brivio, Rigoni, Morosini, Zima, Pinilla, Rubinho, Laxalt, Cataldi

