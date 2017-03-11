CdS: Spalletti has Juventus deal

By Football Italia staff

According to the Corriere della Sera, Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti already has a verbal agreement with Juventus to replace Max Allegri.

The well-respected Italian newspaper claims that Allegri is going to leave the Bianconeri at the end of the season, even though he hasn’t yet chosen his destination.

Options include Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and even Barcelona for the former Milan tactician.

As for Juve, the Corriere della Sera claims that Spalletti has already reached a verbal agreement with Juventus to take over next season.

His contract with Roma is due to expire in June and he has repeatedly refused to discuss a renewal, insisting he would have to leave if they failed to win any silverware.

Roma President James Pallotta flew in to Rome this morning and is expected to demand some clarity on the situation in a meeting with Spalletti.

