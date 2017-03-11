NEWS
Saturday March 11 2017
Pinamonti snubs Liverpool and Spurs
By Football Italia staff

Inter are set to lock down teenage striker Andrea Pinamonti to a new contract, despite Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur interest.

The centre-forward won’t turn 18 until May, but has scored 17 goals in 21 competitive appearances for the Primavera youth team this season.

In a couple of months he will be able to sign his first professional contract and, according to Tuttosport, over the last few days they worked out the basic details of the deal.

Liverpool and Tottenham had shown strong interest in Pinamonti during the January transfer window and were ready to stage a new summer swoop.

However, he has given his word to Inter that he’ll commit to the club.

Pinamonti has already made his senior Inter debut with appearances in the Europa League and Serie A.

