Saturday March 11 2017
Ghoulam set for Napoli exit
By Football Italia staff

Faouzi Ghoulam does not seem intent on signing a new Napoli contract, alerting Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

The Algeria international left-back has been at the Stadio San Paolo since January 2014, leaving Saint-Etienne for €5m.

His current contract is due to expire in June 2018 and multiple reports suggest he will not be signing an extension.

That makes a departure this summer inevitable and top European clubs are lining up for his services.

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have all been heavily linked to the 26-year-old.

This season Ghoulam made 29 appearances between Serie A and the Champions League, contributing seven assists.

