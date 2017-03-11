Pioli: 'Inter-Atalanta a six-pointer'

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli admits “it’s worth more” than three points when Inter host Atalanta in a showdown for fifth place. “Both teams are in great shape.”

“This is a very important game, as it always is when we face teams that are ahead of us in the standings,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“Every match is worth three points, but within that it can be worth more and that’s the situation tomorrow. Atalanta are in great physical and psychological shape, in their last away fixture they deservedly beat Napoli.

“However, we are in good shape too and will try to do better than our opponents. It’s obvious that Atalanta are the surprise outfit of this season. Lazio are doing well too, but have had more foundations and been building up to this for several years.

“Gian Piero Gasperini has done a great job and now they have that confidence and lack of pressure to give their all in every game. We have respect for Atalanta, but also remember we have our own qualities and strengths, so will step on to the field with great belief.

“I don’t think the 4-2-3-1 system is the decisive thing so much as the attitude, approach and above all mentality.

“Against any opponent, it is down to Inter, because we have what it takes to control a game and I believe firmly in the qualities of my players. Clearly we are playing in front of our fans and want to give our all.

“Jeison Murillo’s return is important and then we’ll see what decisions to make. Both sides have strong midfields, but ultimately games are decided in the two penalty areas, so we have to defend ours well and attack theirs effectively.

“Considering our objectives and the pressures on us, we certainly can’t play with a relaxed attitude. Despite some of the results, we’ve shown in head-to-head clashes that we are close to the level of the best teams in Serie A and therefore tomorrow is another opportunity to prove we’re closing that gap.”

Roberto Gagliardini left Atalanta in January and will face his former teammates for the first time. Did he give any insider info?

“Whenever we face opponents, we have players who know their characteristics or their Coach, so I certainly spoke to Gagliardini and Rodrigo Palacio, who worked with Gasperini for a few years at Genoa.

“What counts is our working method to study the opposition and have the solutions to cause our opponents problems. Would I take another Atalanta player? I am so impressed by my own that I’ll gladly focus on the Inter squad.”

Geoffrey Kondogbia has improved considerably in recent weeks since Pioli took over, as he had been dropped under Frank de Boer.

“My objective is to help all the players grow and improve on their weaknesses, especially the younger ones. Geoffrey is working very well, he is starting to play more vertical passes and that is very important for our midfield ideas. He can be more consistent within a game and reach a higher level than he’s at currently.”

The rumours continue to persist around Inter seeking Diego Simeone or Antonio Conte for next season, but ex-President Massimo Moratti said there was no need to ‘spoil the party.’

“I thank Moratti. We are focusing on our work, we have support from Suning every day and the important thing is to get stronger and achieve the best possible results every day.”

