NEWS
Saturday March 11 2017
Faraoni has knee surgery
By Football Italia staff

Udinese midfielder Marco Davide Faraoni had keyhole surgery to remove cartilage from his left knee.

The former Inter man had the operation at the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome this morning.

A statement from the club confirmed that Faraoni had keyhole surgery to remove fragments of cartilage from the left knee.

It is not yet known when he will be back up and running.

Over the next few weeks, a more accurate schedule for his recovery will be drawn up.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies