Faraoni has knee surgery

By Football Italia staff

Udinese midfielder Marco Davide Faraoni had keyhole surgery to remove cartilage from his left knee.

The former Inter man had the operation at the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome this morning.

A statement from the club confirmed that Faraoni had keyhole surgery to remove fragments of cartilage from the left knee.

It is not yet known when he will be back up and running.

Over the next few weeks, a more accurate schedule for his recovery will be drawn up.

