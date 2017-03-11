Report: Milan damaged Juventus Stadium

By Football Italia staff

Milan players reportedly damaged the Juventus Stadium locker room by venting their frustration after last night’s defeat.

According to news agency Ansa, the Rossoneri squad were so furious at the last-gasp Paulo Dybala penalty to seal the 2-1 result that they took it out on their surroundings.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was visibly irate after the final whistle and was spotted kicking a door on the way back to the locker room.

It’s reported Milan players smashed lockers and chairs, along with damaging some of the Juventus signs on the walls.

Coach Vincenzo Montella did apologise publicly for his squad taking their protests too far and physically shoved Carlos Bacca away from referee Davide Massa.

“We went over the line at the end of the game and I apologise for the scuffle that occurred,” Montella told Rai Sport.

“I hope those watching at home can understand there was a lot of tension. A few of my players were in tears in the locker room, but they need to be strong.”

It now remains to be seen if disciplinary action will be taken against Bacca for his aggressive attitude towards the referee.

