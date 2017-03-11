Empoli drop Buchel after neighbour row

By Football Italia staff

Empoli have dropped Marcel Buchel after the Liechtenstein international attacked a neighbour who complained about his loud music.

Newspaper La Nazione published a story noting police were called to an apartment block in Empoli at 4am.

According to this report, a neighbour knocked on the door of an unnamed Empoli player and complained about the noise, as there was a party going on well into the early hours.

It seems the response from the player was to get into an argument and then kick his neighbour.

Although the paper did not name him, it’s believed to be 25-year-old midfielder Buchel.

“After learning of unprofessional behaviour from one of its players, Empoli FC announce that disciplinary action will be taken as per our internal rules.

“The player will be sanctioned with a fine and not called up for the trip to Verona.”

Empoli play Chievo at the Stadio Bentegodi on Sunday afternoon.

Buchel made 13 appearances for the club this season between Serie A and the Coppa Italia, providing one assist.

He is a Liechtenstein international born in Austria who came up through the Juventus youth system.

Empoli bought Buchel outright from Juve last summer for €1.2m.

