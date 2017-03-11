Sousa: 'Bernardeschi clause is for sale'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Sousa assures “Fiorentina still believe in Europe” ahead of their Cagliari clash, but won’t rule out a Federico Bernardeschi sale.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“We believe that we can win every game and that is what we are working towards, so of course we believe that we can qualify for Europe too,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“We are determined and convinced in our chances. We cannot make comparisons with the Barcelona fightback in the Champions League. Sporting culture is a factor that also influences results.

“The lads are in good shape and worked well over the week. I expect to see the same intensity we had in our last game.

“The only thing we can do is control our own performance. We must work to remain concentrated on our results and not look at what happens elsewhere.”

Riccardo Saponara returns from suspension and Bernardeschi is fully fit again, so could those two start with Federico Chiesa tomorrow?

“It is a possibility, we’ve done that system other times, albeit with different players. Cagliari are a side who often change tactical approach and play well on their travels, as they also caused Roma problems.”

Sousa was asked about the rumoured €70m release clause placed in Bernardeschi’s new contract with Fiorentina.

“Every club has its own way of making decisions. If you put in a clause, the way I see it, that is setting the path towards a sale.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.