Spalletti: 'Roma stuck in the mud'

Luciano Spalletti admits Roma have “one tyre stuck in the mud and I am at the wheel,” but they can emerge from their sticky situation against Palermo.

The Giallorossi have lost their last three games between Serie A, the Coppa Italia and Europa League, leaving their campaign hanging in the balance.

“There is only one road out of here and that is to win the next game. That is the best medicine in these situations, to bring back the belief in ourselves,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“We have one tyre stuck in the mud and I am the only one responsible, because I am at the steering wheel. What becomes fundamental now is having enough horsepower to get the car back on the road and resume our journey.

“I still think of it the same way, that I have a strong squad that can allow me to overcome difficult moments like this.”

President James Pallotta made some critical comments about the club and Coach in two radio interviews, suggesting the players were tired because of a lack of alternatives.

“He wanted to motivate the players and also defend them during this situation we’re going through. He cares for the players and wants to defend them, perhaps also by putting the work of the Coach under the spotlight.

“It all makes perfect sense, as it is all my responsibility. I have faith the players will react and the fundamental thing in the locker room is to tell the truth. If they look at you the right way, you can do anything.

“If you say that you want to build on the youth academy and bring players up, then you can’t ask for a final victory as well, because you just can’t do both. Either you start the season with that objective or you have to rely on more consolidated players.

“We want to win, I have faith in my players and they allow us to reach this stage in all three tournaments. I see it the same way I did in December.

“I say that Federico Fazio and Kevin Strootman are not tired and you continue to say that they are. You beat fatigue with responsibility and strong ideas. I will not put up for debate who I am and how I got here, I work with the team and am convinced they have the horsepower to get us out of the mud.

“What I will say is that tomorrow Edin Dzeko can rest and Francesco Totti starts from the bench.”

