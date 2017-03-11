Spalletti: 'I haven't signed for anyone'

By Football Italia staff

Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti was asked about his future after Juventus reports. “I have not signed any pre-contracts with anyone.”

The Corriere della Sera newspaper, which is not a sports publication and was the first to break the Gonzalo Higuain to Juve story, claims today that Spalletti has a verbal agreement to replace Max Allegri in Turin next season.

“I have not signed any pre-contracts with anyone,” replied Spalletti in his Press conference.

Technically, that doesn’t rule out the existence of a verbal agreement and the wording of his response will be analysed carefully.

Spalletti’s contract with Roma expires in June and he has so far refused to even discuss an extension.

“If you want to ask me about my contract… The President got (director Mauro) Baldissoni to say something to me. I have nothing to hide.

“If I win, then I will remain, if I don’t win, then I will not remain. You can ask anyone you like, I stay consistent on this issue.

“I am behind my players and I’ll show you that all the way, because I believe in them, I consider them to be strong, I accepted them, wanted them and right now contracts don’t matter.

“Nobody in the squad is asking me about my contract, because what counts now is the sporting result, those who love Roma are focused on tomorrow’s result.

“In any career, if you don’t get results, your future will always be limited. Right now we need to focus on tomorrow’s result against Palermo, as that is all that matters.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.