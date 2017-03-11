Sarri: 'Angry Napoli with Crotone'

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Sarri wants an “angry” Napoli against Crotone after going out of the Champions League to Real Madrid and has his say on Juventus-Milan.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

The Partenopei went out of the Champions League this week after losing 3-1 both home and away to the reigning trophy holders.

“It was a strong experience, taking on Real Madrid, and it helped us to mature a great deal. I hope we were left angry by our exit, because we need that to react straight away in the next game,” said Sarri in his Press conference.

The Coach interrupted a media silence, having not sat down with Serie A reporters for several weeks.

“The post-match atmosphere was calm, so there is the risk we might be neither angry nor relaxed, but I hope the lads can immediately send a signal against Crotone.

“I don’t know if Arek Milik will start, but the lads are in good shape and I’ll decide tomorrow after the training session.

“Roma and Lazio have dropped important points against the smaller clubs too, it’s only Juventus who manage to not slip up with these sides.

“Last season we had Gonzalo Higuain who would resolve the home games, while now we do even better because we have other ways of interpreting the match situation.

“We lost Milik to injury, but that allowed us to rediscover Dries Mertens as a centre-forward. We play in a more frenetic way and tend to lose the ball more often, which in turn sparks more counter-attacks.

“We must focus on Crotone as if they were Real Madrid. I’ve been really cross with some of the goals we’ve been conceding on set plays later, as we are vulnerable in dead ball situations.”

The controversy from last night’s 2-1 Juventus victory over Milan rages on, as Paulo Dybala converted a last-gasp and highly controversial penalty.

“I didn’t see the game, as I was in the garden playing with my dog. His name is Ciro, he’s a dog with quite a few issues. It’s entirely possible there were some debatable incidents.

“People keep telling us that we’ve got the best referees in the world, so we have to believe them. Inter, Roma, Napoli and Milan all leave the Juventus Stadium angry and protesting? Maybe we’re all mad…”

