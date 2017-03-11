Valencia to buy Zaza outright

By Football Italia staff

Valencia must buy Simone Zaza outright from Juventus for €16m after he made his 10th appearance for the club today.

The striker joined on loan with an option to buy that would become an obligation after a certain number of games.

According to multiple reports, the cut-off point was 10 matches.

Today, Zaza made his 10th competitive appearance for Valencia, starting their 1-1 Liga draw with Sporting Gijon.

The 25-year-old has scored two goals in his 10 games for the Mestalla side.

Zaza had a similar deal in place with West Ham United, but the Premier League club interrupted the loan after just six months in order to avoid paying the full transfer fee.

