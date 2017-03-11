Milan lose Suso for two weeks?

By Football Italia staff

According to Sky Sport Italia, Milan will be without Suso for another two weeks after a thigh injury relapse.

The winger picked up the problem last Saturday in the win over Chievo and had hoped to be fit for last night’s trip to Juventus.

However, he spent the entire game on the bench in Turin.

Now Sky Sport Italia report Suso had further tests and was told he had done more damage to the flexor in his thigh.

The Spaniard now looks set to miss the Genoa match next week and will likely not be risked ahead of the break for international duty.

Alessio Romagnoli and Jose Ernesto Sosa will already miss the Genoa game due to suspension.

