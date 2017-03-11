Basel send Doumbia back to Roma?

By Football Italia staff

Roma might have to welcome Seydou Doumbia back this summer, as FC Basel will reportedly not take up their option.

The 29-year-old Ivory Coast international has been a huge weight on Roma’s shoulders since the €14.4m signing from CSKA Moscow in January 2015.

He failed to make an impact in Serie A, then was loaned back to his former club, on to Newcastle United and this season Basel.

Although Doumbia is their top scorer this season with 13 goals in 23 competitive games, Swiss paper Blick claims FC Basel have no intention of activating the clause to buy for €6m.

It means the striker will be heading back to Roma this summer and, with his contract not due to expire until 2019, try to find a buyer.

