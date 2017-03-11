Perotti out of Palermo trip

By Football Italia staff

Diego Perotti is out of Roma’s trip to Palermo and Kostas Manolas suspended, while Luciano Spalletti confirmed Edin Dzeko will rest.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

Winger Perotti picked up a slight muscular problem in his right flexor during yesterday’s training session and has not been called up as a precaution.

Alessandro Florenzi, who turns 26 today, is a long-term absentee and Manolas sits out a ban.

In his Press conference this afternoon, Coach Spalletti confirmed that Dzeko will be rested and Francesco Totti start from the bench.

This leaves frankly few options in attack, so Mohamed Salah or Stephan El Shaarawy could be used as a False Nine.

Roma squad for Palermo: Szczesny, Alisson, Crisanto; Emerson, Mario Rui, Fazio, Vermaelen, Peres, Juan Jesus, Rudiger; Gerson, De Rossi, Grenier, Strootman, Paredes, Nainggolan; Salah, El Shaarawy, Totti, Dzeko

