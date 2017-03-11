Gasperini: 'Decisive if we beat Inter'

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini warned Atalanta’s showdown with Inter “will only be decisive if we win. We should be proud of going into this game ahead.”

It kicks off at San Siro on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

The Bergamo boys have been the absolute surprise of the Serie A season and are one point in front of their more prestigious rivals.

“We are going to Milan in order to give the best we possibly can,” said Gasperini in his Press conference.

“We must play with the determination and hunger of a team that wants to achieve its objective. This is an important game, but it will only be decisive for us if we win.

“Inter are a strong side with important players who are getting notable results, so we should be proud of going into this game ahead in the table.

“For now we mustn’t look too far ahead, nor over our shoulders. All that matters is tomorrow’s game.”

Andrea Masiello is suspended with Boukary Drame and Giulio Migliaggio injured.

Atalanta squad for Inter: Bastoni, Berisha, Cabezas, Caldara, Conti, Cristante, D’Alessandro, Freuler, Gollini, Gomez, Grassi, Hateboer, Kessie, Konko, Kurtic, Mounier, Paloschi, Petagna, Raimondi, Rossi, Spinazzola, Toloi, Zukanovic

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.