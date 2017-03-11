Baccaglini: 'No Ranieri-Palermo talks'

By Football Italia staff

New Palermo President Paul Baccaglini denied rumours they are in talks with Claudio Ranieri, but “we want to expand our brand all over the world.”

The Rosanero takeover was completed this week and Italian-American Baccaglini unveiled as the chief to take over from Maurizio Zamparini.

Today the former television personality held a live Q&A with fans over Facebook.

“We are planning many things for Palermo in all sorts of areas. We want to expand our brand all over the world. There are so many Sicilians and Palermo natives who live abroad, so we want to reach all of them,” said Baccaglini in his livestream.

“We have to believe in safety, as it is above all an issue of mentality. The final game of the season will be at home with Empoli and I want to remind all the fans to be present and give the right support to these extraordinary lads.

“I got to meet the players this week, they are really eager to get going, even if a little confused still. They need your support. We are in Serie A and have everything it takes to stay here.

“Zamparini had some misunderstandings with the supporters, but the fairytale remains. We must build on all the good work the President did here. I can only thank him.

“We want to create something to make the people of Palermo happy and it is very important to build a new stadium that is suited to families.

“For an ambitious club project, having your own stadium is fundamental. We also need to make the most of our marvellous city. In the United States we can only dream of having a city like this.”

There were reports over the last couple of days that Palermo were trying to get former Leicester City boss Ranieri in for next season, whether in Serie A or B.

“I can deny there are any negotiations going on,” replied Baccaglini. “We have Diego Lopez, who is an exceptional person. I have faith in this group, we just need enthusiasm and positive signs.”

One Palermo fan even asked if Paulo Dybala would be brought back from Juventus.

“Well, we can try! We’ll only start transfer activity in the summer, after making the opportune evaluations. We have two plans: one for Serie A football, one for Serie B. We want to create a great team that can do well in whatever league we are in.

“For the future, why rule out European football as an option? We might just play the Champions League music in the stadium!”

