Dani Alves: 'Juve want it all!'

By Football Italia staff

Dani Alves has “come to a club that wants to win everything and that fires me up. Juventus can’t wait for the next game with Porto!”

The Bianconeri temporarily went 11 points clear at the top of the table with last night’s fiery 2-1 win over Milan and can now prepare to host Porto.

“We are in good shape, both physically and psychologically,” the Brazilian right-back told JTV.

“Now we are going into the most important part of the season. Great players work all year to be ready for these moments, the ones that all you to win competitions. Together, we can have a great finale to the campaign.

“I expected it to be a strong Juve side when I arrived, because a team that wins five consecutive Scudetto titles and reaches the Champions League Final has to be strong.

“I came to a club that wants to win everything and that fires me up, it makes me and my teammates aware every day that we can write history.

“The Juventus Stadium reminds me of the atmosphere I experienced in Brazil or at Sevilla. The fans are right there next to you and they want the same thing as you – without doubt that gives us extra strength.”

The 2-1 victory over Milan was decided by a controversial last-gasp Paulo Dybala penalty after Medhi Benatia had scored on a Dani Alves assist.

“We are a team who never let our heads drop and never lose that hunger. At the end of the day, that’s what gets you results. It was a good game with Milan and we deservedly picked up the three points.

“Matches like that recharge your adrenaline and that helps you maintain concentration. Slowly we will reach our objective: a sixth straight Scudetto and Serie A history.”

Next up, the Bianconeri host Porto in the Champions League Round of 16, having won the first leg 2-0 away from home.

“I am aware of how important the Champions League is for the Bianconeri and the history of this club. I too, like all the Juventini, want to dream and am convinced we can do it if we stay calm and show no fear of making mistakes… then we can go all the way.

“There is no time to rest after Milan, but we don’t want to rest! We can’t wait for the next game to come along so we can prepare for the quarter-final draw. This is what we want and what the fans want.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.