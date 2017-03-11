Official: Suso has thigh strain

By Football Italia staff

Milan have officially confirmed that Suso has been diagnosed with a lesion to the left thigh muscle.

There had been reports he would be out for a couple of weeks and, depending on the severity of the injury, it could well be more than that.

“AC Milan announces that Saturday 11th March, Suso underwent medical examinations which revealed a left thigh biceps femoris injury.

“Recovery times will be evaluated based on the evolution of the clinical picture.”

Suso had missed last night’s 2-1 defeat to Juventus because of the muscular problem.

He was tested out in training on Thursday and early Friday, so it’s possible in his attempts to recover quickly, he aggravated the problem.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.