NEWS
Saturday March 11 2017
Brozovic back against Atalanta
By Football Italia staff

Inter have Marcelo Brozovic back in the squad for tomorrow’s showdown for fifth place against Atalanta.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

The Nerazzurri got back on track last week with a 5-1 victory away to Cagliari.

Stefano Pioli has midfielder Brozovic back from injury, while Gary Medel appears to have successfully shaken off a knock.

It’s a big game for Roberto Gagliardini, who faces his former teammates for the first time since leaving Atalanta in January.

Inter squad for Atalanta: Handanovic, Carrizo, Berni; Andreolli, Ansaldi, Medel, Sainsbury, Santon, Murillo, Miranda, D’Ambrosio, Nagatomo; Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Kondogbia, Banega, Brozovic; Palacio, Icardi, Biabiany, Eder, Perisic, Candreva, Gabriel Barbosa

