Inter have Marcelo Brozovic back in the squad for tomorrow’s showdown for fifth place against Atalanta.
It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.
The Nerazzurri got back on track last week with a 5-1 victory away to Cagliari.
Stefano Pioli has midfielder Brozovic back from injury, while Gary Medel appears to have successfully shaken off a knock.
It’s a big game for Roberto Gagliardini, who faces his former teammates for the first time since leaving Atalanta in January.
Inter squad for Atalanta: Handanovic, Carrizo, Berni; Andreolli, Ansaldi, Medel, Sainsbury, Santon, Murillo, Miranda, D’Ambrosio, Nagatomo; Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Kondogbia, Banega, Brozovic; Palacio, Icardi, Biabiany, Eder, Perisic, Candreva, Gabriel Barbosa
Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.