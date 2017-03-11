Liveblog: Genoa v Sampdoria

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from tonight’s Derby della Lanterna, as city rivals Genoa and Sampdoria go head-to-head at Marassi.

It kicks off at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris at 19.45 GMT.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

Andrea Mandorlini is fresh from his first win on the Genoa bench, which ended the Grifone’s negative streak stretching back to mid-December.

Sampdoria are unbeaten in six rounds and have won the last three ‘away’ editions of the derby.

There’s a South American feel to the strike forces, as Giovanni Simeone and Mauricio Pinilla take on Luis Muriel and Fabio Quagliarella.

Live Blog Genoa v Sampdoria, Serie A

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.