Zaza 'has found niche in Valencia'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Zaza would be “very happy to stay at Valencia, as he has found his niche here,” said his father and agent.

There are strong reports the club will have to pay the full €16m to buy him outright from Juventus, as today the striker made his 10th appearance.

“We would be very happy if Valencia activated the option and allowed him to stay,” Antonio Zaza told Tuttomercatoweb.

“We have still not been informed with regards to the situation, but my son wants to stay in Valencia.

“He has found his niche here, he is in good shape physically and psychologically. He has to continue like this.”

Zaza has scored two goals in 10 Liga appearances for Valencia.

He had spent the first six months of the season on loan at West Ham United, but they sent him back to Juve early in order to avoid buying him outright.

