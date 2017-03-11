Line-ups: Genoa-Sampdoria

By Football Italia staff

It’s a fiery Derby della Lanterna this evening, as Genoa and Sampdoria face off for city supremacy at a packed Marassi.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action while giving your views on the Liveblog.

Only one of the last seven editions of the Derby della Lanterna ended in a stalemate, with four Samp victories and two for the Grifone.

Curiously, Genoa haven’t won as ‘hosts’ since May 2011, managing only a 1-1 draw and three consecutive defeats.

New Coach Andrea Mandorlini got his first win last weekend, a 2-0 success with two late goals in Empoli, ending a negative club streak that went back to mid-December.

Mattia Perin and Miguel Veloso are still out of action due to injury, while Santiago Gentiletti is not 100 per cent fit.

Olivier Ntcham has come off the bench to score two crucial late goals recently, so he is rewarded with a spot in the starting XI.

Giovanni Simeone and Mauricio Pinilla lead the attack with Isaac Cofie stepping in, so Danilo Cataldi and Luca Rigoni are on the bench.

Sampdoria are unbeaten in six rounds and have practically a full squad to choose from.

Bruno Fernandes is in the trequartista role behind Fabio Quagliarella and Luis Muriel.

This leaves Patrick Schick on the bench to be the supersub, as he has scored six when coming on as a substitute this season – more than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues.

Genoa: Lamanna; Munoz, Burdisso, Izzo, Lazovic; Ntcham, Cofie, Hiljemark, Laxalt; Simeone, Pinilla

Genoa bench: Rubinho, Edenilson, Gentiletti, Palladino, Biraschi, Beghetto, Taarabt, Pandev, Brivio, Rigoni, Morosini, Cataldi

Sampdoria: Viviano; Sala, Silvestre, Skriniar, Regini; Barreto, Torreira, Linetty; Fernandes; Quagliarella, Muriel

Sampdoria bench: Puggioni, Simic, Dodo, Alvarez, Schick, Palombo, Praet, Pavlovic, Cigarini, Djuricic, Bereszynski, Budimir

