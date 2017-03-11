Pinilla: 'Derby is worth a Scudetto'

By Football Italia staff

Genoa striker Mauricio Pinilla admits the Derby della Lanterna with Sampdoria “is worth as much as the Scudetto. We’re fighting for our lives.”

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“I prefer to not score myself and get the victory,” the Chile international told Mediaset Premium.

“It would be wonderful to score in the derby, of course, but at this moment what counts is the team, the result and the win for our fans.

“It is important to step out there with the right attitude and realise this match is unique.

“There’s a long season ahead of us still, but for us this one game is worth as much as the Scudetto. We’re fighting for our lives here.”

