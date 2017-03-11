HT: Genoa scare Sampdoria

By Football Italia staff

Genoa had the best chance of the Derby della Lanterna so far, forcing a desperate Emiliano Viviano save from Mauricio Pinilla.

Follow all the action as it happens and give your views on the LIVEBLOG.

The Grifone had their first win under new Coach Andrea Mandorlini last week, ending a 10-round negative streak, but the Blucerchiati were unbeaten in six. Mattia Perin and Miguel Veloso were sidelined, Santiago Gentiletti not 100 per cent fit, but Olivier Ntcham got into the starting XI after two goals off the bench in recent weeks.

Samp had the opportunity to make history, as they had not won both derbies in a single Serie A season since 1960. There was a stunning fireworks display before kick-off along with the traditional choreographies in the curva. The Genoa banner read: ‘Our patience has limits, but our love does not.’

Luis Muriel had a couple of early efforts off target, but Emiliano Viviano had the first save by sticking out his foot to deny Mauricio Pinilla from close range on a Giovanni Simeone cross from the left.

Isaac Cofie ran a risk of two yellow cards in 60 seconds, as after he was booked for barging Muriel off the ball on the counter, he immediately handled for a free kick.

Fabio Quagliarella attempted a remarkable flicked first touch back over his shoulder to spin round and volley not far over the bar.

Genoa 0-0 Sampdoria (Half-Time)

Genoa: Lamanna; Munoz, Burdisso, Izzo, Lazovic; Ntcham, Cofie, Hiljemark, Laxalt; Simeone, Pinilla

Sampdoria: Viviano; Sala, Silvestre, Skriniar, Regini; Barreto, Torreira, Linetty; Fernandes; Quagliarella, Muriel

Ref: Orsato

